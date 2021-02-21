Baton Rouge viral sensation planning giveaway for homeless

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Durell ‘Relly B’ Smylie became an overnight sensation when a video flooded social media feeds of him hopping out of a car trunk singing his jingle “Where the money resides.”
“It’s still very surreal; I was one of those dreamers as well and so for it to come true, I’m really at peace at this point,” said Smylie.
Smylie says while this new fame is unexpected, it was not by chance. He says he knew his over the top and fun personality would one day win the hearts of people.
“My theater teacher Miss Heidi Fedrick she’s always encouraged me to do it and after that I was just fearless of everything,” said Smylie.
However, Smylie says a recent drive around downtown Baton Rouge where he saw people sleeping on the streets encouraged him to use this new platform to help others.
”If I have my heat on blasting and I’m still screaming as cold outside how do they feel,” said Smylie.
He partnered with Richards Honda in Baton Rouge to set up a donation drive to help get necessities like clothing, toiletries, and bedding into the hands of those who have hit hard times.
”During the pandemic I was extremely lucky to be blessed and be in the situation to be financially comfortable and most of the people around me are, but a lot of people aren’t a lot of people lost their jobs their homes and unfortunately people lost their lives,” says Smylie.
Smylie will accept new and gently used donations at Richards Honda on Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
