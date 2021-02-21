Absolutely Alabama: One man’s trash

BALWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We first introduced you to Maggie and Ryan Caver a few years ago when they showed us the tree tunnels, they were trying to save near their Baldwin county home.
The trees survived and the Caver family has thrived, adding two new members - 5-year-old Oliver and baby Charlie-Kate.
We caught up with the Cavers, who have found a way to weather the storms brought on by hurricanes and pandemics and continue to make the Baldwin County beaches better and keep them Absolutely.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.