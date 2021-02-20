Two Wellborn High employees accused of sexual contact with student

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two employees at Walter Wellborn High School were arrested Friday and are facing multiple charges related to sex crimes involving a student.
23-year-old Jeremiah Douglas Farmer is facing charges of having sexual contact with a student and distributing obscene material to a student. His bonds total $13,500.
27-year-old Greggory Alan Lane is facing charges of deviant sexual intercourse with a student and having sexual contact with a student. His bonds total $22,500.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says the allegations of inappropriate conduct were made by students at the school to staff who notified the school resource officer.
Sheriff Wade says the two men are no longer employed at the school. He also says the investigation is ongoing and there could be additional arrests.
