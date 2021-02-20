Tuscaloosa man killed in crash

By WBRC Staff | February 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 3:45 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man died early Saturday morning when his truck went off the road at the intersection of 56th Street East and 24th Avenue East.

56-year-old Anthony Bradford had been driving near a family member’s house when his Nissan Titan jumped the curb, struck a road sign and traveled down a embankment before hitting a tree.

The family member who lived nearby called 811 around 6:05 am to report the crash.

Bradford died before emergency responders arrived at the scene.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, preliminary investigation suggests Bradford suffered a medical emergency that cause him to lose control of the vehicle.

. TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

