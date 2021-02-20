Tuscaloosa man killed in crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man died early Saturday morning when his truck went off the road at the intersection of 56th Street East and 24th Avenue East.
56-year-old Anthony Bradford had been driving near a family member’s house when his Nissan Titan jumped the curb, struck a road sign and traveled down a embankment before hitting a tree.
The family member who lived nearby called 811 around 6:05 am to report the crash.
Bradford died before emergency responders arrived at the scene.
According to Tuscaloosa Police, preliminary investigation suggests Bradford suffered a medical emergency that cause him to lose control of the vehicle.
. TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.