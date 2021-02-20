Surviving the winter storm in Texas

HOUSTON, Tx (WBRC) - When AnnMaree Morales turned off the lights Sunday night in her Houston home and got into her warm bed, little did she know she wouldn’t have those comforts again for a long time.
“When we got up that morning, it was freezing outside, and you could tell in the kitchen and bathroom it was a lot colder, “said Morales.
The next four days were a challenge with a husband and two young daughters at home, but Morales says her in-laws in Austin had it much worse.
“They didn’t have water for a while; they were harvesting water from the ice and snow and melting it,” according to Morales.
Millions of people in the Lone Star State lost power during the storm, and many say it’s because of the inadequate Texas power grid.
“They had over a week to prepare, they knew this was coming, and there was still a lot of scrambling to try and fix this,” said Morales.
Earlier in the week, President Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas and Oklahoma; he also spoke about the need to revamp the nation’s infrastructure.
“We are so far behind the curve,” said Biden.
Morales hopes it’s something that gets fixed now and not years later.
“I think it would be smart if they plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Morales.
But like many Texans, she longs for the hot Texas sun. She said she will never complain about the hot summers again.
