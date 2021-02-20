Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The frigid Arctic Air will finally begin to retreat this weekend with afternoon highs back near normal by tomorrow afternoon. After another cold beginning temperatures will warm above 50 in most locations by this afternoon with another sunny day ahead.
Overnight clear skies and near calm conditions will allow temperatures to fall below freezing again but the warm-up truly begins Sunday afternoon with highs around 60. Clouds will begin increasing Sunday night as Gulf moisture begins being transported north ahead of another cold front approaching from The Plains. The front will approach The Southeast Sunday night and ahead of the front a few light rain showers will develop with the best chance for rain north of I-59 overnight Sunday night into Monday morning.
Following the front’s passage rain chances will end Monday afternoon with cooler, drier northwest winds returning by Monday night. Another moderating temperature patter will follow Tuesday and Wednesday with stable conditions continuing
By Thursday another round of wet weather is expected. The rain may return as early as Wednesday night along a stalled front and the rain could linger along this front into the end of next week. A brief break from the rain Friday night into next Saturday will be followed by another approaching weather system bringing more wet, unsettled weather to the region.
