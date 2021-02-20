Montgomery County woman loses home, husband’s ashes in fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County woman faces a daunting task of starting over in ways she never imagined.
The turn of events unfolded Tuesday morning for Jennie Tanner on Coosada Ferry Road in north Montgomery County.
Jennie Tanner’s home of more than 20 years caught on fire Tuesday morning when her wood-burning heater ignited.
She escaped safely physically but not emotionally.
“I’m just standing here thinking, this is my life,” Jennie Tanner said.
More than a dozen firefighters responded from three different departments. Despite their heroic efforts, Tanner lost everything she owned, including two vehicles.
“The worst thing, I had just renovated half the house,” she said.
Jennie Tanner didn’t just lose her home and everything in it but something else even more dear to her, her late husband’s ashes.
Glen Tanner died last summer after getting stung by yellow jacks behind their home, a shocking death that ended a 43-year marriage.
“They found the urn. They found what was left of it, probably wasn’t a handful,” Jennie Tanner said.
Lt. Kyle Bolling has never responded to a call in which a homeowner suffered such unusual losses.
“In 12 years this is the first time I’ve ever had anything like that happen,” Bolling said from the North Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department.
Jennie Tanner’s faith is walking her through it all while friends help her pick up the pieces, and it will be friends and her determination to begin anew.
“You know I’m gonna make it,” she said.
You can help Jennie Tanner get back on her feet through a gofundme account, which has been set up for her.
Jennie Tanner says she had no insurance and is currently staying with friends near her property.
