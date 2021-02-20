Center Point community mourns the loss of beloved teacher Stephen Broxton

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Erwin Middle School are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher, who died battling COVID-19.
School Principal, Dr. Angela Bush said everyone at the school, and many in the community, are devastated to hear of 42-year-old Stephen Broxton’s passing. He died Thursday after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
Dr. Bush remembers Mr. Broxton as a devoted and dedicated teacher with a heart of gold, often putting the needs of others above his own.
Being one of very few Black, male teachers, many looked to him as a role model.
Mr. Broxton taught Exceptional Education, and was also the Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach at Center Point High School.
Dr. Bush said Mr. Broxton started feeling sick back in January complaining of a cough. But she said he hesitated to go to the doctor because he didn’t want his students to fall behind. Dr. Bush says Mr. Broxton tested positive for COVID-19 on January 14th, and unfortunately never recovered.
“He was a role model for the students, and he could relate to the students. This was his heart and passion: working with students…special relationship with the males. So, it’s been a bit hard on the teachers here, the students and some of our parents as well because he poured so much into us and our school,” Dr. Bush said.
Grief counselors have been at Erwin Middle School since Thursday offering support to students and staff.
Students have organized a celebration of life for Mr. Broxton. They’re having a balloon release scheduled for next Thursday.
