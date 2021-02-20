16 Birmingham-metro Walmarts are expected to start administering COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders said more than a dozen Walmarts throughout the city will soon receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Birmingham City Councilman, Hunter Williams, said Walmart made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, that 16 more Walmarts in the Birmingham area would start administering COVID-19 vaccines over the next several weeks.
But there was some confusion about the vaccine roll-out.
Walmart initially announced it would start giving vaccines in the state last Friday. But that was only for 77 of the 144 locations scattered throughout the state. And Birmingham was not on that original list.
Williams said after some discussion Walmart saw a need to expand vaccinations to the Birmingham-Metro Area to make sure there is equitable distribution of the shots.
But those eligible will still need to make an appointment.
“There are well over a million people eligible for the vaccinations statewide, and as we know, the federal government is giving the state of Alabama between 50 and 70,000 doses every single week. The Walmart vaccine adds another approximately 14,800 doses per week on top of that,” Williams said.
Williams says the vaccine roll-out is expected start next week but stresses it won’t be like flipping a switch. He said many of the Walmart locations are still working to staff these sites and the recent wintry weather could also cause delays.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.walmart.com, and click on the “Pharmacy, Health & Personal Care” section, then click on the “Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout” tab.
