Walker County Schools expect to get million in second round of COVID school relief

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County School leaders announced millions in COVID relief is coming to the district.
The district expects to get $8.2 million in extra COVID relief money. Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham made the announcement at the most recent school board meeting.
The money comes from a $900 billion COVID aid package that was approved by Congress in December. The money does come with usage restrictions, but district leaders say based on their current understanding it can be used a number of ways to bridge academic gaps.
“Were to improve Mental Health and Well-being. Close academic gaps in the pandemic. Improve building infrastructure,” said Dr. Willingham. “We believe we can make a lot of progress with that extra funding.”
School leaders expect to get more information about money restrictions and a timeline for usage next month.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.