Tuscaloosa rapper sentenced on federal gun and drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man known as rapper G. Weedy, has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drugs and firearm charges.
In September 2019, 20-year-old Montrell Le’Robert White entered a blind guilty plea to charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
On October 9, 2019 agents with TPD’s Repeat Offender Unit, U.S. Marshals Office, ATF and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve White a warrant at his home for failing to appear in court. At the home, officers recovered 112 grams of marijuana, digital scales, multiple loaded firearms, magazines and ammunition.
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, White is affiliated with YGN (Young Global Nation) gang and was frequently seen in YouTube videos and social media posts with semi-automatic and assault-style weapons. Many of the weapons seen in the videos were the same weapons seized during his arrest.
As a result of his plea, White was required to forfeit several of the weapons, which included a Colt .45 caliber pistol, a Smith and Wesson model SD9 VE 9mm pistol, a Smith and Wesson model MP9C 9mm pistol and a Glock 9mm pistol, to the federal government.
At a sentencing hearing held in Birmingham Thursday, U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon sentenced White to serve 66 months in a federal detention facility.
