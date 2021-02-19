Temporary COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new coronavirus mass vaccination site opened in Tuscaloosa Thursday. This new vaccination clinic is considered a temporary site and depends on getting vaccine from the Alabama Department of Public Health to operate.
The drive though clinic is at the Alabama Fire College next to Shelton State Community College. Those schools, Tuscaloosa, Northport, Tuscaloosa County, local EMA and others pitched in to staff it.
The groups involved have been planning the drive through clinic for more than two months, waiting until ADPH gave them vaccine to operate before announcing the clinic publicly.
It started with a “soft opening” Thursday with only 110 people scheduled to be vaccinated. The goal was to fine tune the system in order to vaccinate 2,000 people by Sunday.
“We have all slots filled. But we want to make sure everyone understands there have been people that were registered that were not eligible. So, they’re being contacted. So, continue to check the website because additional spots may open,” said Randy Smith, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Chief.
Chief Smith believes they have things in place to host similar clinics at the Alabama Fire College in future. Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley says months of planning went into having a drive thru COVID clinic at the Alabama Fire College.
“Just seeing the first car come through a while ag,o it made me happy to see the smiles on the faces. Just getting the people vaccinated means a lot,” Lolley explained.
Those eligible for vaccination can register at www.TuscaloosaCountyEMA.org.
People who have received the vaccine at the Fire Collage vaccination site will be able to return there between March 17th and 20th to get their second dose.
