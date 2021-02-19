State heath leaders keeping close eye on the highly contagious variants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there are eight known cases of the U.K. variant in the state. ADPH says only a couple of cases had out of state travel before they became infected.
Even though its still being studied, health experts and the CDC say the current vaccines should be effective against the strain. The state is ramping up testing for the variants.
Deputy Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers says there’s probably more variant cases in Alabama, we just haven’t found them yet.
“I would not be surprised for this particular strain become predominant in the state of Alabama. Again, just given the overall ability of this virus to very efficiently infect the cells in the respiratory epithelium,” Dr. Landers said.
The respiratory epithelium Landers mentioned is a part of the respiratory tract.
Health leaders say we need to double down right now on wearing face masks. Double masking when necessary and all the other things we know to do to stop the spread.
