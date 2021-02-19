Mike Behind the Mic: Will the same pre-pandemic jobs be there after COVID-19?

Obviously, despite the economy slowly regaining strength, many people are still out of work. When the economy does come back, will those who were laid off be able to come back to the same jobs they had before the pandemic caused shutdowns and restrictions?
Heather Long, an economics correspondent for the Washington Post, looked into that by talking with leading economic analysts. What she found was a rather dire future in certain industries.
Despite the “Debbie Downer” outlook, it’s also a wake-up call for a career pivot. Many Americans will have to try to get retrained for other careers in fields they might not have considered before. And there are already efforts in some states to help with that. Hopefully the conversation will encourage someone out there to start to research their options.
