If offered a vaccine, take it, health experts say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There have been numerous examples of people from seemingly all age groups and professions getting vaccinated. And it’s prompting concern about vaccine distribution.
Health officials say it’s all about making sure the vaccine is not wasted.
The message we’re getting is that if you get a chance to get vaccinated, take it.
One of the main issues that state and local health officials have highlighted with vaccination effort are the differences between states -- for instance, some states are already in more advanced phases than Alabama.
That’s resulted in a wave of people concerned about “skipping the line” or concerned that people who initially passed on the vaccine, want it now.
“Take any opportunity that you can to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Julie Cobb at Jefferson County Department of Health.
If you do see younger people getting vaccinated, that may be because when a vaccine vial is opened, it’s only good for 6 hours... and if it isn’t used, it’s wasted.
“We would much rather put that vaccine in a 30-year-old’s arm than throw it in the garbage,” said Cobb.
State health officials tell us they agree.
