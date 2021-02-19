Tuscaloosa police investigating late-night shooting death of teenager

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old male.
Police say they responded to the 300 block of James I. Harrison Parkway around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Arriving officers found a 13-year-old male dead at the scene. Officers located a handgun close to the teen.
During the preliminary investigation, police say two males identified themselves as being involved and said they acted in self-defense. They were taken into custody and interviewed.
No charges have been filed at this time.
