Good Day Boot Camp: Toi Thornton’s journey to fitness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every fitness journey starts somewhere. When Toi Thornton joined the Good Day Alabama team in September 2020, no one at WBRC knew the transformation we’d see over the next five months. But behind the scenes, Toi was getting after it, working hard to create a new and improved version of himself.
Toi’s journey is unique, just like mine or yours. But finding that motivation to get to the gym and push yourself to the limit each workout remains the same. Hear Toi tell his inspiring story in his own words.
