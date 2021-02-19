Gas prices could tick higher due to winter storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices are expected to rise over the next few weeks because of the winter weather that’s hammered Texas.
Representatives with Gas Buddy say expect to see the prices tick up by about 10-20 cents a gallon over the next few weeks.
About a dozen refineries were shut down that were outside and exposed to the brutally cold elements and impacted by power outages. The refineries account for about 20 percent of U.S. refinery capacity. The impact of the closure is already felt. The national gas price average is up by 3 cents a gallon. Gas Buddy leaders are hopeful some good news is coming soon.
“The fact that these refineries are supposed to be able to get back online in fairly short order should mitigate the potential for outages at a gas station,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with Gas Buddy. “This is not something that would disrupt and have long-term outages, so there’s really no reason to run out to the station, just be prepared for a little bit higher price in the days ahead.”
Alabama’s gas average is 2.28 a gallon. We’re always on your side with help on how find the cheapest gas near you. Look for the gas prices tab on the WBRC website and news app for prices in your area.
