Gadsden man charged with drug trafficking

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A man was charged with Narcotics Crimes by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit after a search and arrest on an active felony warrant.
Sheriff Jonathon W. Horton said 32-year-old Johnathan Dawn Davis was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Pistol by a Violent Felon, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), Certain Chemical Compounds, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Gadsden Patrol Officers found and arrested Davis after a tip from the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit on January 6. During the search of Davis’ vehicle the officers discovered a hidden compartment where approximately ½ lb of Methamphetamine, a quantity of Heroin, a quantity of Salvia, a large sum of cash money, and several firearms were recovered.
This case is still ongoing. There could be additional state and federal charges related to this case.
The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the North Alabama FBI Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.
Davis is being held on a $136,00.00 Surety Bond.
