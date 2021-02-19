Gadsden man arrested for drug trafficking

On Feb. 16, 2021, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1124 Hillsboro Drive in Gadsden. The search of the residence revealed a large quantity of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Crack Cocaine, Powder Cocaine, Marijuana, and three firearms. This investigation has been going on for about three months. The search warrant at the residence followed a lengthy investigation involving sales of Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine, and pills. This case is still ongoing and there could be additional state and federal charges related to this case.