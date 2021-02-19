Gadsden man arrested for drug trafficking

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.
Police say 55-year-old Sol Remill Reynolds has been charged with four counts of trafficking illegal drugs (Meth, Heroin, Oxycodone, and Hydrocodone), two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
Reynolds was arrested and held on a $1.2 million Surety Bond, according to police.
On Feb. 16, 2021, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1124 Hillsboro Drive in Gadsden. The search of the residence revealed a large quantity of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Crack Cocaine, Powder Cocaine, Marijuana, and three firearms. This investigation has been going on for about three months. The search warrant at the residence followed a lengthy investigation involving sales of Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine, and pills. This case is still ongoing and there could be additional state and federal charges related to this case.
The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the North Alabama FBI Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.
