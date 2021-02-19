First Alert for decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a cold start to the day with most of us in the 30s. Cold spots remain in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the 20s. Winds continue out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, so the wind chills are in the teens and 20s. Make sure you wear layers and grab a coat before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us mostly dry and cloudy. There’s a small chance for a few flurries, but radar is not showing anything falling from the sky. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease this afternoon as high pressure moves in. We should see plenty of sunshine after 11 a.m. Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. A few spots in east Alabama could see highs in the mid 40s. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-15 mph, it will likely feel like it is in the 30s this afternoon. If you plan on being outside this evening, you will still need a heavy coat and gloves. Temperatures are forecast to drop near freezing by 7 p.m.
First Alert for Cold Temperatures Tonight: With a mostly clear sky and light winds, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly. I think tonight will be our coldest night over the next five to seven days. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 20s with parts of northwest Alabama in the lower 20s. It would not surprise me if we saw some teens in parts of Marion, Lamar, and Winston counties. Make sure you keep your pets inside and keep your faucets dripping.
Plenty of Sunshine This Weekend: We are going to see plenty of sunshine this weekend! Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 50s Saturday afternoon with northeast winds at 5 mph. It’ll remain several degrees below average, but it’ll feel nice compared to this past week. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 30s Sunday morning. Temperatures should climb to near-average levels Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a weak cold front Monday morning. Clouds are forecast to increase Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 40s. We are introducing a 50% chance for scattered showers Monday morning. We’ll end up drying out Monday afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Warming Up Next Week: Temperatures are trending above average as we head into next Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will end up in the 30s and 40s. High temperatures could climb into the mid 60s by the middle part of next week. Next Tuesday and Wednesday look beautiful with plenty of sunshine. Models hint that rain chances could return as we head into next Thursday and Friday. Good news is that I don’t see any signs of extremely cold air moving into our area over the next 7-10 days.
