First Alert for decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a cold start to the day with most of us in the 30s. Cold spots remain in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the 20s. Winds continue out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, so the wind chills are in the teens and 20s. Make sure you wear layers and grab a coat before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us mostly dry and cloudy. There’s a small chance for a few flurries, but radar is not showing anything falling from the sky. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease this afternoon as high pressure moves in. We should see plenty of sunshine after 11 a.m. Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. A few spots in east Alabama could see highs in the mid 40s. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-15 mph, it will likely feel like it is in the 30s this afternoon. If you plan on being outside this evening, you will still need a heavy coat and gloves. Temperatures are forecast to drop near freezing by 7 p.m.