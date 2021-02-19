‘Face diapers not required’: Florida restaurant owner doesn’t require face masks

A post on Facebook from BeckyJack's said "friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks." (Source: Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | February 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:35 PM

WEEKI WACHEE, Florida (WBRC) - A restaurant owner in Weeki Wachee in Hernando County, Florida went viral on Valentine’s Day when she posted on Facebook her restaurant does not require face masks, or as she calls them ‘face diapers.’

Julie Ramech is listed as the owner of BeckyJack’s Food Shack on their Facebook page.

A day after the no facemasks required post, she posted this, “My email address is right here on our page. Y’all know me. Okay some do, the rest of Y’all have no clue where Weeki Wachee is. Yes we do not require facemasks and yes we think of them as diapers. We strive to be transparent. And to our friends.. unfriend us now because being our friend will hurt you.”

Howdy Folks! Happy Valentine's Day 💗 A friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks. We're open from 12 -8 today. ~The Shack Family

Posted by BeckyJack's Food Shack on Sunday, February 14, 2021

My email address is right here on our page. Y'all know me. Okay some do, the rest of Y'all have no clue where Weeki...

Posted by BeckyJack's Food Shack on Monday, February 15, 2021

