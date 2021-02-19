Birmingham City Schools announce return to blended schedule in March

“The positive test rate for COVID-19 is trending downward in Jefferson County. This week the rate is about the same as it was in November 2020 when we began blended instruction,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “Also, hundreds of BCS employees have received at least the first dose of vaccine and hundreds more are in the scheduling pipeline, thanks in part to our partnership with UAB. With these developments, I am confident that we can now safely return to blended learning.”