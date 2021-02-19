Birmingham City Schools announce return to blended schedule in March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Birmingham City Schools can return to blended instruction starting March 8, 2021.
All Birmingham City Schools employees will return to in-person work on March 1, 2021.
“The positive test rate for COVID-19 is trending downward in Jefferson County. This week the rate is about the same as it was in November 2020 when we began blended instruction,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “Also, hundreds of BCS employees have received at least the first dose of vaccine and hundreds more are in the scheduling pipeline, thanks in part to our partnership with UAB. With these developments, I am confident that we can now safely return to blended learning.”
BCS families will be contacted by their local school staff regarding their preference for blended or continued virtual learning.
Students in Group A will have in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Students in Group B will have in-person instruction on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will be deep-cleaning days, with students working independently at home on assignments from their teachers.
The custodial and operations teams will work in the coming weeks to ensure that all facilities are cleaned and sanitized. In addition, crews are also examining all ventilation systems and replacing filters.
Personal protective equipment will be provided for all educators, support staff and students.
Although Jefferson County is showing a downward trend in the number of COVID-19, Sullivan said he is encouraging BCS students and staff to continue following safety protocols including wearing masks at all times, hand washing, and social distancing to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.