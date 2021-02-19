Alabama Adventure hiring over 400 seasonal positions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure are now hiring to fill more than 400 positions for the 2021 season.
Positions available include rides, lifeguards, slide attendants, jobs in retail, food and beverage, quality control, admissions, security and more.
Employment at Alabama Adventure includes benefits like free tickets to the park and other parks, flexible hours, advancement opportunities, monthly raises, free employee events and more.
