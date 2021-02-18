Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Adrianna Walker!
Adrianna is a senior at Central High School of Clay County with a 3.96 GPA. She is a member of Senior Beta Club, Varsity Cheerleaders, and co-anchor of the CHSCC Network. In addition, she is active in the community through church, Double Dozen, and Youth Leadership Calhoun County. She gives her best in all ways possible.
Adrianna, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
