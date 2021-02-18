Reform faces new water problems after freeze bursts pipes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mayor of Reform thought the city had a temporary fix for some of their recent water problems. Then freezing temperatures burst more pipes in the small town leaving some people with very little water once again.
Reform residents are advised to use water conservatively right now.
Mayor Melody Davis says water pressure is very low and several water hydrants are now beyond repair. The city is asking for people to donate bottled water. It will be distributed to residents in Reform until the current problem is solved.
Davis says the city has hired a company from out of town to try and search for these new leaks in the water system.
“They are now out throughout the city with equipment trying to locate these leaks so we can them repaired and try to get our water pressure back up,” Mayor Davis explained.
Donations can be dropped off at Reform City Hall, located at 104 3rd Avenue SE in downtown Reform. The number there is (205) 375-6363.
