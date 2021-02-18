$10,000 reward offered in Major Turner’s murder investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Governor Ivey has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in the unsolved murder case of Birmingham toddler Major Noah Omari Turner.
ORIGINAL: Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading the arrest of whoever killed a Birmingham toddler.
2-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner died after someone shot into his home on February 4.
“We shouldn’t be having this conversation where a mother is making arrangements to bury her 2-year-old child,” said Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin, Birmingham Police.
As the family of 2-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner grieves, Birmingham Police are working through every tip that’s come in since his death. The toddler was killed after someone shot into his home multiple times. His mother was also injured and has since been released from the hospital.
Police say the biggest challenge in this case so far, is needing more information to solve it.
“There’s no arrest made. That’s the most important thing right now. We need everybody with information to come forward,” said Sergeant Mauldin.
A plea echoed by the new Birmingham Housing Authority CEO. He officially started the job the week of the crime.
“This is where your kids play. If you know something, say something to bring this situation to a resolution,” said David A Northern, Sr., President/CEO Housing Authority.
Grief counselors are available for housing authority residents processing the tragedy that’s touched hearts across Birmingham.
Pastor Paul Hollman tracked killings in Birmingham in 2020 on billboards and started again this year to show how violence has impacted the city. He says we need justice in Major’s death ---- and we need to stop this violence.
“My heart cried, my soul cried and I’m sure everybody in Birmingham’s soul cried - with so much potential - if you saw his picture - with so much potential - and his potential and his life being taken away,” said Pastor Paul Hollman, Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist Church.
Hollman is hosting a anti-violence community meeting at his church next Wednesday, February 17th, at 6:00 pm at his church.
If you have any information in Turner’s case, you’re asked to contact Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205.254.7777.
