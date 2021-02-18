Jefferson Co. coroner needs help locating family of dead man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the help of the public to find the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County.
The coroner says 75-year-old James Earl Thomas died on Feb. 8 around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of Woodland Avenue SW in Birmingham.
Thomas was found dead inside his bedroom by a friend performing a welfare check.
All attempts to locate family have failed, and a friend of the decedent states he reportedly had no living relatives.
Thomas was born in Georgia, lived in Houston County in the 1970s, lived in Montgomery County in the 1980s, and lived in Jefferson County since 2008, according to the coroner.
If you are family or if you have knowledge of his family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.