Jalen Hurts poised for starting QB after Eagles trade Wentz

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WBRC) - Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts could be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles next season.
Thursday, according to ESPN NFL analysts Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that can turn into a first.
22-year-old Hurts led the Eagles during their last four games of the season after Wentz was benched in Week 13.
