Jacksonville State’s season opener postponed due to weather

NASHVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State’s spring football opener at Tennessee State on Sunday is one of two games on this week’s schedule that have been postponed by the Ohio Valley Conference office.
The league’s official release states:
“Two Ohio Valley Conference football games originally scheduled for Sunday, February 21 have been postponed due to winter storms that impacted OVC communities. The Jacksonville State at Tennessee State and Murray State at Southeast Missouri games will be rescheduled for Sunday, March 7, which was previously left as an open date on the schedule.”
The winter storms impacted each OVC campus differently, causing unique logistical challenges on each campus.
“The sport of football and providing an opportunity for our student-athletes to play this spring is important to the Ohio Valley Conference,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “We respect the decision for some of our member institutions to postpone games this weekend due to the localized nature of the storm and unique factors on each campus, including field type.”
