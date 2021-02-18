‘I thought my kid was going to grow up,’ Major Turner’s mother talks about the pain of losing her toddler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “It’s hard, it’s hard.” Major Noah Omari Turner’s mother talked Thursday about the pain of losing her baby, her beautiful son, and having to go on for her other four precious boys.
Major’s mother spoke after a vigil for her two-year-old son held in Birmingham Thursday afternoon. She also made another plea for someone to come forward and bring her family justice and help solve the case.
Major and his mother were shot in their home February 4, 2021. Major was killed.
Mom started her speech by saying she is angry and hurt, she said her other boys are sad and lost.
Major was one of five boys.
Mom said the night she and Major were shot they were on the couch about to go to sleep. Major’s last words were, “Thank you” as he pulled a cover up over his mom. She was pregnant at the time, just weeks from giving birth.
Major’s mother said she prayed while her home was being shot up, she prayed on the ambulance ride, and she prayed as doctors worked to save the toddler she would lose.
She said she didn’t want to leave the hospital. She held and rocked Major, because that was her baby. “My baby was only two, he was still pampers, I mean he was still in Pullups. He was so happy about the new baby.”
“I thought my kid was going to grow up.”
She said a piece of her is gone forever. “I’ve got to be strong for my other kids, but I’m still messed up about my baby.”
“It’s supposed to be five and I’m still stuck at four. It’s not right. What would y’all do?”
Mom ended her heartbreaking speech by asking someone to please come forward and help bring justice to this case. She said her nights are long, her mornings are early, and she can’t sleep because she sees that same night over and over.
At the end of the vigil friends, family, neighbors and county leaders said prayers, lit candles and released balloons in Major’s name.
Governor Ivey has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in the unsolved murder case of Major Noah Omari Turner.
The reward is in addition to a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.
If you have any information in Major’s case, you’re asked to contact Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205.254.7777.
