Hatton High School offering $500 reward for football field vandal

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - Folks all across north Alabama are getting creative in the snow, however, some of those snow activities can actually cause some damage.
School officials at Hatton High School found the football field in Town Creek vandalized Thursday morning.
Based on pictures, it looks like someone took a drive through all of the grass, messing up the football field.
A statement on the Hatton High School Football Twitter pages says there is $500 reward for information on who did it.
Anyone with information should reach out to an official at Hatton High School.
