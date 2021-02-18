First Alert spring 2021 severe weather outlook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - La Niña pattern continues, which means the Pacific waters are still below average. The pattern looks to persist through about April, and then there is a 60% chance that the water temperatures will neutralize.
La Niña can impact the spring weather season and not in a good way. Tornado Alley and Dixie Alley tend to have more severe weather when La Niña is present. Remember, severe storms can produce flooding rain, large hail, destructive straight line winds, and tornadoes.
I did some research to find out how many tornadoes Alabama has seen over the past 20 years during the months of February, March, April, and May. The chart attached shows some correlation between a higher number of tornadoes in Alabama during a La Niña spring. The anomaly, of course, is 2011, and by no means could anyone predict a tornado season like that.
No two seasons are alike. We do think that it will be active this spring, maybe more than other springs, so we need to prepare for what might lie ahead.
