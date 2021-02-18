First Alert for drier and breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! The Winter Weather Advisory has been removed this morning while the Winter Storm Warning in Lamar, Marion, and Winston counties continue until 6 a.m. We saw numerous reports of snow and sleet across northwest Alabama. Parts of Marion and Winston counties recorded 2-3 inches of snowfall. The good news is that moisture is out of these areas with most of the rainfall moving into Georgia this morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing steady rainfall overnight with most of us recording 1-2 inches of rain. Rain is moving off to the east, and it is in the form of rain. The good news is that most of us are seeing temperatures above freezing. Majority of Central Alabama are seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The only concern for travel this morning will be in parts of Marion and Lamar counties where temperatures remain around freezing. Icy road conditions will likely continue for several hours before we start to see some improvement later this morning and into the afternoon. Plan for most of us stay dry for the rest of the day with a 20% chance for a few showers. I can’t rule out a few flurries or snow showers this afternoon and evening in northwest Alabama as colder air moves in. We’ll stay mostly cloudy today with highs in the low to mid 40s. Plan for northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Combination of chilly temperatures and breezy conditions will likely make it feel like it is in the 30s today. Areas under the winter storm warning and winter weather advisories will likely see high temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 30s and lower 40s.