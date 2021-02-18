First Alert for drier and breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! The Winter Weather Advisory has been removed this morning while the Winter Storm Warning in Lamar, Marion, and Winston counties continue until 6 a.m. We saw numerous reports of snow and sleet across northwest Alabama. Parts of Marion and Winston counties recorded 2-3 inches of snowfall. The good news is that moisture is out of these areas with most of the rainfall moving into Georgia this morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing steady rainfall overnight with most of us recording 1-2 inches of rain. Rain is moving off to the east, and it is in the form of rain. The good news is that most of us are seeing temperatures above freezing. Majority of Central Alabama are seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The only concern for travel this morning will be in parts of Marion and Lamar counties where temperatures remain around freezing. Icy road conditions will likely continue for several hours before we start to see some improvement later this morning and into the afternoon. Plan for most of us stay dry for the rest of the day with a 20% chance for a few showers. I can’t rule out a few flurries or snow showers this afternoon and evening in northwest Alabama as colder air moves in. We’ll stay mostly cloudy today with highs in the low to mid 40s. Plan for northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Combination of chilly temperatures and breezy conditions will likely make it feel like it is in the 30s today. Areas under the winter storm warning and winter weather advisories will likely see high temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Tonight: We are expecting a partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Northwesterly winds will help to bring another surge of cold air into Central Alabama. Plan for most of us to wake up into the mid 20s tomorrow morning. Areas that saw snow and ice last night could dip into the upper teens and lower 20s. I can’t rule out the potential for a few flurries or snow showers tonight, but no issues are expected. Any melting that occurs today could refreeze tomorrow morning for parts of northwest Alabama. I’m not too concerned about black ice tonight for the rest of Central Alabama. Drier air and breezy conditions should help evaporate the water off the roads.
First Alert for Decreasing Clouds Friday: We’ll start tomorrow off cold and mostly cloudy. Good news about tomorrow is that sunshine will finally return by the afternoon hours. Plan for decreasing clouds Friday with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Parts of northwest Alabama could stay in the upper 30s. It will remain breezy tomorrow with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. It will likely feel like it is in the 20s and 30s Friday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures. You have no idea how excited I am writing this to you! Saturday morning will be very cold with most spots waking up in the lower 20s. Upper teens can’t be ruled out for northwest Alabama. Saturday afternoon should give us a blue sky and sunny conditions with highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will remain below average Saturday, but at least we’ll see some major improvements. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. Sunday will end up mostly sunny with near-average temperatures. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s. You’ll need the jacket and sunglasses this weekend, but it won’t be nearly as cold as it was this week.
Rain Returns Sunday Night into Monday Morning: A weak disturbance is forecast to move into Central Alabama Sunday night into Monday morning. The good news is that temperatures should remain well above freezing as moisture moves in. Plan for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday morning with a 30-40% chance for showers. Rain should move out by Monday evening with highs in the mid 50s.
Warmer Air Returns Next Week: If you are tired of the cold weather, you’ll love the forecast for the middle of next week! We should see plenty of sunshine next Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s! Morning temperatures will also trend warmer with lows in the 30s and 40s.
