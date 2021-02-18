Essential workers serve during the severe weather crisis in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WBRC) - Employees at a Domino’s Pizza in San Antonio, Texas, stayed open when all other pizza places in the area closed during the winter weather crisis this week.
July DeLuna, a Domino’s employee, said the store had a weekend’s worth of food and it was served and gone within four hours.
They helped people in need, even when they said they were yelled at by some customers.
As you can see in the picture and post the employees were exhausted.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.