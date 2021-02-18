Essential workers serve during the severe weather crisis in Texas

Essential workers serve during the severe weather crisis in Texas
Domino's employees serve when others closed during the winter storm in San Antonio (Source: July DeLuna)
By WBRC Staff | February 18, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 3:41 PM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WBRC) - Employees at a Domino’s Pizza in San Antonio, Texas, stayed open when all other pizza places in the area closed during the winter weather crisis this week.

July DeLuna, a Domino’s employee, said the store had a weekend’s worth of food and it was served and gone within four hours.

They helped people in need, even when they said they were yelled at by some customers.

As you can see in the picture and post the employees were exhausted.

This is what it looks like when we’ve worked our hardest. This is us. Dominos. Working hard. Serving you during this...

Posted by July DeLuna on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.