Crews working to get power back for thousands in western part of state

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with Alabama Power Company are working to restore power to almost 9,000 customers in West Alabama following severe winter weather that blew through the state this week.
According to APC, 8,900 customers are without power. Most of the outages are reported to be in the Haleyville area.
Downed trees resulting in outages on transmission lines has led to a slight increase in the overall number of outages.
APC says crews are actively working to restore service.
