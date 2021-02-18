COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Ala. drastically declining

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are seeing a dramatic decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Statewide in the past seven days, new COVID-19 cases are down a little over 30% with hospitalizations down about 25%. Those numbers are heading in the right direction says Dr. Don Williamson, the head of the Alabama Hospital Association.
Dr. Williamson says we’re not out of the woods just yet, especially with the emerging variants like the one from the U.K. He tells us until enough people are vaccinated, people are going to have to double down on protecting themselves and others from catching COVID.
“Maybe this is the sweet spot. In a way, we’ve the virus on the run. Now is not the time to do anything to allow the virus to recover. This is the opportunity to ultimately put the pandemic behind us and that requires just the continued good behavior and more vaccinations,” Dr. Williamson said.
Dr. Williamson says not as many people are in ICU’s around the state which is helping to conserve that capacity.
We’ll need to also continue social distancing, avoiding large crowds, washing our hands. We know the drill to hopefully see the numbers continue to go down.
