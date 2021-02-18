Alabama hires new cornerbacks coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Jay Valai has been added to the Crimson Tide staff as cornerbacks coach.
Valai comes to Tuscaloosa after coaching cornerbacks at the University of Texas last season. Before that, he spent time on the coaching staffs at the Kansas City Chiefs, Georgia, and Rutgers.
“Words can’t express how excited I am to have the opportunity to coach cornerbacks in the SEC at Alabama,” Valai said. “The decision to leave the Philadelphia Eagles was one of the hardest choices I’ve ever made, but the chance to work for Coach Saban who is one of the all-time great head coaches and defensive minds is truly a special opportunity. I’m looking forward to calling Tuscaloosa home and putting in work with some of the best defensive backs in the nation.”
“We are pleased and happy to be able to add Jay Valai to our staff to coach cornerbacks,” Saban said. “Jay is an excellent young coach who possesses outstanding knowledge and enthusiasm for the game. He is a really good teacher and an outstanding recruiter who works tirelessly at his craft. We are excited to welcome Jay and his family to Tuscaloosa.”
