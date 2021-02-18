Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats receives contract extension, raise

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats has agreed to a contract extension and raise. Director of Athletics Greg Byrne made the announcement Thursday.
The new agreement extends Oats’ contract by three seasons and will keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide basketball team through March 2027.
Oats’ base salary and talent fee will increase to $3.225 million per year, if the agreement is approved by the UA Board of Trustees.
“We are excited to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama,” Oats said. “Crystal and our daughters love it here, and we are committed to The University of Alabama. We feel like we have a lot of positive momentum going with our team and have the program headed in the right direction. Our administration is making a major statement with this extension as we all work on building a successful program for the long term. I know the winning history we’ve had with Alabama basketball, and I feel like we can add to that and accomplish great things here. We appreciate the opportunity Greg Byrne and our athletics administration, President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John and The Board of Trustees have provided us. This is really a reflection of the outstanding job that our players, coaches and basketball staff have done the last two years. Now we need all of our focus to be on finishing this season the right way and giving our team the best chance to succeed down the stretch.”
Oats is currently in the middle of his second season with the Crimson Tide basketball program. The team is currently 17-5 with a 12-1 record in Southeastern Conference play. The Tide are currently ranked eighth in the latest AP Top 25 poll, their highest ranking since the 2006-07 season.
“We are thrilled to be able to announce a contract extension with our head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats,” said Byrne. “We had great expectations when we hired Coach Oats. He has exceeded those expectations, and we want to ensure he is compensated among the top half of the SEC. We have put buyout measures in place that show the long-term commitment between both parties. Coach Oats and his staff have built a comprehensive program that has maximized our student-athlete’s experience, significantly increased interest in Alabama Basketball with future recruits and put forward a product that has excited our fan base. Nate, Crystal and the Oats family have embraced our community and state and, in turn, our fans have embraced them. A special thanks goes to President Bell, Chancellor St. John and our Board of Trustees for their support in helping to get this extension done.”
“We are very proud of what our men’s basketball program has accomplished in just a short period of time under Coach Oats’ leadership,” said University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell. “His emphasis on effort, continuous growth and selflessness has helped our student-athletes excel on the court, in the classroom and in the community. He has embraced the standard of excellence at The University of Alabama, and we are excited he will continue to lead our program for years to come.”
