Tuscaloosa County EMA Director updates county commissioners on COVID19 vaccination efforts

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley started his presentation to the Tuscaloosa County Commission Wednesday on COVID19 and local vaccinations by praising DCH Regional Medical Center.
“Giving the vaccine, these people have already stepped up to the plate and they’re going to bat for the citizens of Tuscaloosa County,” Lolley told county leaders.
He cited number showing more than 12,000 of the 15,000 doses of vaccine given in Tuscaloosa County to this point happened at DCH. The Tuscaloosa County Health Department, which Tuscaloosa County helps fund, but is managed by the Alabama Department of Public Health, came in second - administering just over 1,200 doses.
That disparity troubled Commissioner Mark Nelson. “It worries me when the numbers from the Health Department are not, at least don’t seems to be, anything comparable to what’s happening in other counties and certainly not with DCH,” Nelson said.
Lolley also announced that starting Thursday, several groups will partner with the Alabama Fire College to administer 2,000 vaccine doses to eligible people between Thursday and Sunday.
“In the past week, we’re actually up almost 65 per cent in this county. So we’re headed in the right direction.”
People who are in eligible groups for coronavirus vaccinations can register to be vaccinated at the Alabama Fire College right now by going to TuscaloosaCountyEMA.org.
