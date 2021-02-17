Tuscaloosa-area first responders remain on standby for winter weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Snow and ice remained on some Tuscaloosa-area roadways Tuesday.
That worried Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley. “We see snow on the ground already. The ground is frozen so if we get more rain on top of this it’s just going to get worse,” he said.
Snow fell heavily overnight into Tuesday morning. Fire Rescue Chief Randy Smith with Tuscaloosa Incident Command reported no accidents with injuries.
Smith said ALDOT and TDOT will continue sanding roadways, bridges and overpasses as long as this winter weather system persists.
“Currently we don’t have any reports of any issues of ice. We, out of an abundance of caution, continue to treat certain areas,” Smith added.
One Tuscaloosa warming station closed Tuesday. Skyland Baptist Church is one of two churches still accepting visitors needing a place to get out of the cold.
“It’s a lot warmer in there than it is out here. So, we’re grateful to provide a place to sleep for a little bit , take a rest. If you’re stuck on the interstate it’s a great place to come and just warm up for a little bit,” Pastor John Wiggins explained.
Tuscaloosa County EMA and Incident Command remain on standby during this winter weather system.
