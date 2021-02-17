Person shot and killed after fight at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot and killed someone after a fight at a gas station.
Birmingham police said the two people got into a fight in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on 3rd Avenue West.
Officers said the victim tried to run after the shooting and collapsed in the road. Birmingham Fire and Rescue took the victim to UAB Hospital where he died. Officers have not yet released the victim’s identity.
The suspect ran off.
If you have any information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254- 7777. Cash rewards are available for tips that lead to arrest.
