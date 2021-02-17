M4A ensures seniors are warm and fed in frigid temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several counties in Alabama had temperatures that barely made it out of the teens today and that’s causing some to be concerned about how our older Alabamians are doing.
Administrative Director for the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A) Crystal Crim said the biggest concern right now is making sure our seniors are warm and fed.
Her region covers Blount, Chilton, Shelby, St. Clair, and Walker counties.
The agency serves about 460 seniors a day across that region.
They’re calling seniors now to check in on them make sure they’re safe during these frigid temperatures.
Crim says M4A ensures seniors have blankets, heat, power, food, and other necessities.
But if they those needs aren’t being met, M4A works with other organizations to get them the services they need.
“Making sure they’re warm and fed, but also if they need assistance with care giving services. So, especially during this time with the weather the way that it is, they’re welcome to call 1-800-AGE-LINE and that will connect them to any of the agencies on aging that is in their area,” said Crim.
M4A encourages seniors to stay indoors during these extremely cold temperatures, and don’t be ashamed to reach out if you need help.
Calling 1-800-AGE-LINE will get you in touch with the Agency on Aging in your county.
