Icy roadways again a problem in parts of Alabama

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Ice and a wintry mix returned to parts of northwest Alabama Wednesday evening causing icy road conditions in several counties.
Here is a list of road conditions from ALEA as of 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, February 17:
Interstate 22 currently has improved conditions.
Lamar County roads have icy roadway conditions.
Fayette County roads have icy roadway conditions.
Marion County roads have icy roadway conditions.
Walker County roads have icy conditions.
Winston County roads have icy conditions.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.