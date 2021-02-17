Governors call on federal government to make changes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and data

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama joins eight other states in calling on the Biden administration to clear up confusion when it comes to vaccine distribution. This bipartisan group of governors are calling on the federal government to include them more in the vaccine process.
In a letter from the National Governor’s Association, Governor Kay Ivey and a handful of governors believe federal decisions to use pharmacies and other government facilities should be coordinated with state governments.
Another issue is the CDC reporting process with vaccines. Right now, there are three separate federal efforts that governors believe are out of their control and lead to confusion when it comes to knowing how many vaccines are being distributed and being put into arms.
Last month, the CDC had Alabama ranked toward the bottom with vaccine distribution. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said those numbers were wrong.
The letter also says that governors believe the CDC in its public reporting distinguish between its multiple federal vaccination programs. States also say they need visibility into these federal efforts at the facility level.
You can read the letter here.
