FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories issued for west Alabama Wednesday afternoon

We are dry across Central Alabama this morning with most of us in the teens and lower 20s. Winds are light so the wind chill is not a factor. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing a huge area of snow and freezing rain to our west in parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. All of this will move to the east into Mississippi and west Alabama by early afternoon. We should start the day with sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase by this afternoon and evening hours. Areas along and east of I-65 will likely warm up into the mid to upper 40s. Areas west of I-65 will likely remain in the 30s. Once precipitation falls into parts of west Alabama, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A snow, sleet, and freezing rain mixture will become likely by this afternoon and evening. Travel is not recommended in the warning and advisory areas. For the rest of Central Alabama, we will likely see a cold rain with sleet mixed in. No issues are expected on the roads today, tonight, or tomorrow morning for Birmingham, Columbiana, Clanton, Anniston, Gadsden, Talladega, or Centre (areas along and east of I-65). The only issue will be wet roadways and poor visibility due to steady to moderate rainfall mixed with sleet.