FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories issued for west Alabama Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. We have to give our western counties a First Alert for a wintry mix this afternoon and evening as moisture moves into a cold air mass. Travel conditions could deteriorate this afternoon in the same locations hit hard Monday with freezing rain.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Marion, Lamar, and Winston counties starting at 1 p.m. today and continuing until 9 a.m. Thursday. We could see a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Snow/sleet accumulation of up to 2″ is possible. The warning area could also see ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch. Travel should be avoided in this area by this afternoon and evening. If you have to travel, drive slowly and plan for slippery road conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Walker, Pickens, and Fayette counties starting at 1 p.m. today and continuing until 3 a.m. Thursday. The area could see a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation of up to one inch is possible. Minor icing is possible too. Travel is not recommended this afternoon and evening as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.
We are dry across Central Alabama this morning with most of us in the teens and lower 20s. Winds are light so the wind chill is not a factor. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing a huge area of snow and freezing rain to our west in parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. All of this will move to the east into Mississippi and west Alabama by early afternoon. We should start the day with sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase by this afternoon and evening hours. Areas along and east of I-65 will likely warm up into the mid to upper 40s. Areas west of I-65 will likely remain in the 30s. Once precipitation falls into parts of west Alabama, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A snow, sleet, and freezing rain mixture will become likely by this afternoon and evening. Travel is not recommended in the warning and advisory areas. For the rest of Central Alabama, we will likely see a cold rain with sleet mixed in. No issues are expected on the roads today, tonight, or tomorrow morning for Birmingham, Columbiana, Clanton, Anniston, Gadsden, Talladega, or Centre (areas along and east of I-65). The only issue will be wet roadways and poor visibility due to steady to moderate rainfall mixed with sleet.
Heavy Rain/Wintry Weather Tonight: We will likely see widespread showers with some sleet across all of Central Alabama. The greatest concern for wintry weather will continue north and west of Birmingham. The bulk of heavy rain should move out of here by Thursday morning, but additional showers will likely move in Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s tonight for most of Central Alabama. Highs tomorrow are expected to remain in the 40s.
Colder Air Sticks Around Friday: Get ready for cold temperatures Friday morning as lows drop into the mid 20s. I can’t rule out some snow showers or flurries Thursday night and Friday morning as dry and colder air moves into the area. No accumulation or issues expected at this time. Friday is looking mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Areas in northwest Alabama will remain in the low to mid 30s with lows possibly in the teens.
Sunny Weekend: Good news about this weekend is that we’ll stay dry and we’ll see warmer temperatures! Saturday morning will start off very cold with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Highs are forecast to climb into the lower 50s Saturday afternoon. We could see temperatures climb into the upper 50s Sunday.
Rain Chances Return Sunday Night/Monday Morning: We could see another cold front produce scattered showers across Central Alabama in the morning hours of Monday. I think temperatures will remain several degrees above freezing. Rain should be the dominant precipitation type. I think we’ll trend drier Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Warm-Up Expected Next Week: If you are sick and tired of the extreme cold, you’ll enjoy the forecast for the middle of next week. All of our long range models are showing a big warm-up with highs in the 60s next Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see highs in the 70s by next Friday and Saturday. Wouldn’t that be nice if it verifies?
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for continuous weather updates. Conditions are expected to worsen this afternoon and evening in parts of northwest Alabama. Be safe and careful.
Have a safe Wednesday!
