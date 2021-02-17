DCH drive thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic reopens in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Rows of cars are once again moving through the drive-thru coronavirus clinic run by the DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa.
“The community has been really understanding so far. Probably the biggest frustration up until now has been a lack of availability,” DCH spokesman Andy North explained.
Eligible people with appointments to get vaccinated for COVID-19 Wednesday were able to do so. The only noticeable difference was a temporary tent put up to do more vaccinations at the start of a mass vaccination clinic last week was down Wednesday.
“The tent got a little bit of wind damage,” North continued.
North said they can keep up their current rate of vaccinations without that tent.
Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley feels confident DCH will continue vaccinating people at a good pace despite the weather-related shutdown to start this week.
“They have been so called pumping people out. People have taken to it really. As you go by there at DCH, they’ve got a really organized process,” said Lolley.
People who were scheduled to be vaccinated on Monday and Tuesday are being rescheduled to be vaccinated this Saturday and Sunday.
