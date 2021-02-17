COVID forces changes to Ash Wednesday traditions in Birmingham, world

During this time of pandemic, the Holy See has modified the method of distributing the ashes. These changes minimize the necessity of physical contact between minister and recipient and remove the need for the minister to speak while in close proximity to the recipient. The distribution of ashes via sprinkling is a common practice in some countries but is not well known here. Therefore, ministers are encouraged to provide some explanation to the faithful, to avoid unnecessary confusion. 2121 3rd Avenue North Birmingham, Alabama 35203 205-838-8322 We recall that the sprinkling ashes on the crown of the head recalls the biblical method of putting on sackcloth and ashes as a sign of penance: “Now on the twenty-fourth day of this month the people of Israel were assembled with fasting and in sackcloth, and with earth upon their heads” (Neh 9:1). While the American method of putting ashes on the forehead, usually in the sign of the cross, allows the ashes to be visible to others so that the communal, penitential nature of the day might be more readily visible, the modified method of distribution during a time of pandemic certainly hearkens back to the more traditional manner.