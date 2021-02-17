City of Bessemer collects donations for Fultondale, Center Point tornado victims

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors across Bessemer came together to give to families hurt in the Fultondale and Center Point tornado.
The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce accepted donations from February 1-12, 2021 and leaders are pleased with the amount of donations from the business community in such a short time.
Donation delivery will take place Friday, February 19.
The mayor and other city leaders will hold a news conference about the donation drive February 17.
