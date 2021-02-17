City of Bessemer collects donations for Fultondale, Center Point tornado victims

City of Bessemer donations for tornado victims (Source: City of Bessemer)
By WBRC Staff | February 17, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 9:59 AM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors across Bessemer came together to give to families hurt in the Fultondale and Center Point tornado.

The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce accepted donations from February 1-12, 2021 and leaders are pleased with the amount of donations from the business community in such a short time.

Donation delivery will take place Friday, February 19.

The mayor and other city leaders will hold a news conference about the donation drive February 17.

