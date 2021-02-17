Boutwell Auditorium takes steps to keep guests safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Boutwell Auditorium will remain open Tuesday night for those needing a warm place to sleep.
Operations Manager for the City of Birmingham Don Lupo said there has been an influx of people coming to the Boutwell to get out of the cold after temperatures dipped into the teens, but they’re doing everything they can to keep people safe, warm and fed.
Lupo said everyone who comes to the Boutwell needs to wear a mask, and if they don’t have one, several will be provided so they’ll have clean masks later.
Lupo said high-touch areas are constantly being wiped down, guests are practicing social distancing and cots are being spaced at least six feet apart.
He said that’s impacting capacity, but no one is being turned away.
“This is something our city believes in, the mayor believes in this, the council believes in this, everybody wants to do what they can do and more to protect our citizens and these folks are our citizens too,” Lupo explained.
Lupo said besides running out of food during lunch time, everything has been running smoothly and he was able to go out and get more food.
Lupo said donations of individually wrapped snacks, hats, gloves, scarves, and socks are needed most. You can drop those items off at the Boutwell.
